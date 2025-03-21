Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,067.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,990.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,970.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

