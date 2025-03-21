Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 8,642 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,766.33. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,953. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

