Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 710.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBZ. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

