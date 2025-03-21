Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,692,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $492.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.49 and a 200-day moving average of $519.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

