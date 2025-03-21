Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 61.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

