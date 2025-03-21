Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $466.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

