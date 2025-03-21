Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

