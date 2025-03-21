Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,327.70 on Friday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,327.70 and a 12-month high of $2,943.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,438.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2,771.77.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.