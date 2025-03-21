Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Interroll Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,327.70 on Friday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,327.70 and a 12-month high of $2,943.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,438.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2,771.77.
Interroll Company Profile
