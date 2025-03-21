Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $10,069,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,714,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.