iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.24. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 1,669,439 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
