iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,019.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

