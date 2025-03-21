Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.950-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.9 billion-$27.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.95 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $143.69 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

