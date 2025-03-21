Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.23. 137,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 144,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $610.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

