John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 556 shares.The stock last traded at $44.21 and had previously closed at $44.00.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

