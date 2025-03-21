Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 49371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Kforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Stock Down 2.5 %

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $917.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.