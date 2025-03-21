Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,065 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.86. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

