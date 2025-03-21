Kiker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
