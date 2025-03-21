Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 603,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 453,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,885,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 474,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

