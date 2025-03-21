Kiker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,939 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

