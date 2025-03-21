Kiker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $280.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $199.72 and a 12 month high of $281.48. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

