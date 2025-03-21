Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.4% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $174.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

