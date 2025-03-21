Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,114,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

