LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LG Display Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:LPL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
