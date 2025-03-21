LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:LPL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

