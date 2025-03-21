Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Posts Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.
Light Science Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON:LST traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 101,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68. Light Science Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.
About Light Science Technologies
