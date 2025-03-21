Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Posts Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:LST traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 101,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68. Light Science Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

