Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Posts Earnings Results

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Literacy Capital had a net margin of 63.70% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Literacy Capital Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BOOK stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.38). The stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.30. The company has a market cap of £241.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of -0.25. Literacy Capital has a one year low of GBX 372 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 535 ($6.94).

Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

