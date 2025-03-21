Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 725,625 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 245.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHX opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.