Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

