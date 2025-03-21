Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. 30,533,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 54,064,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

