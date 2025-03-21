MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Announces Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 186,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.12.
MacroGenics Company Profile
