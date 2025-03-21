Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Posts Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 39.92%.

Manchester & London Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 708.50. Manchester & London has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.02).

Manchester & London Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London

About Manchester & London

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($47,960.00). Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.



Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

