Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Posts Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 39.92%.
Manchester & London Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of MNL opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 708.50. Manchester & London has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.02).
Manchester & London Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London
About Manchester & London
Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.
Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester & London
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.