Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 333.90 ($4.33). The stock had a trading volume of 10,254,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,975,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 243.10 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 415.30 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

About Marks and Spencer Group

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

