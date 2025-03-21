MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Trading Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

