M&G (LON:MNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%.
M&G Stock Performance
Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 217.32 ($2.82) on Friday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.90 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.36. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.
M&G Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.
We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.
