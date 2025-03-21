Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.12.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $8.06 on Friday, reaching $94.94. 46,495,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,774,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Micron Technology has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

