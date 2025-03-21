New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMTZ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

