Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.70 Per Share

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 12.1% increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nexteq Price Performance

Shares of NXQ opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.04. Nexteq has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.07).

Get Nexteq alerts:

Nexteq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) (formerly Quixant plc) is a leading technology partner to major global industrial equipment manufacturers. The Group’s specialist outsourced solutions serve a range of selected end markets through its two divisions, Quixant and Densitron, enabling its customers to innovate where it matters most.

Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.