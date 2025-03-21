Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.70 Per Share

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 12.1% increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nexteq Price Performance
Shares of NXQ opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.04. Nexteq has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.07).
Nexteq Company Profile
Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.
