Oppenheimer Raises Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target to $15.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 464.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $281.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,086.61. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 338,524 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

