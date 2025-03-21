Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Purchases C$10,600.00 in Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) Director Mario Jacob bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,600.00.
Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance
TSE:OGD opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.33.
Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile
