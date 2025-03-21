Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Purchases C$10,600.00 in Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) Director Mario Jacob bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,600.00.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

TSE:OGD opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.33.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Read More

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

