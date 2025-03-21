Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.64.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.