Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $520.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.