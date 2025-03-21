Q1 EPS Forecast for Extra Space Storage Lowered by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

