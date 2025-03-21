Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,228. The firm has a market cap of $293.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.