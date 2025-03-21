Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $60,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,956,786. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $294.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

