RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

