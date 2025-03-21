Sandy Spring Bank Buys 204 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

