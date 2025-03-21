Sandy Spring Bank Sells 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.12.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

