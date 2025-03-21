Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
