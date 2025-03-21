Sen. Tina Smith Sells Off Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in General Mills stock on February 11th.

Senator Tina Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/11/2025.

General Mills Trading Down 1.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

About Senator Smith

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

