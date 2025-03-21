SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $189,926,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $260.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.