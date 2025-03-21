SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,136 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average is $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

